CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 569 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. 152,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

