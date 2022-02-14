Cannell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,014 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,014 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,603. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $821.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.34%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

