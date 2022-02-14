1,372,653 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) Purchased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,372,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of GoHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GOCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.90. 64,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,276. The company has a market capitalization of $607.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

