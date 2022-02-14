Cannell Capital LLC Increases Holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSKN shares. TheStreet lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,148. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

