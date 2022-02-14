DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.640-$3.690 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,276. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.