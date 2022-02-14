JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

JELD traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 8,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.43.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

