Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCBFY. UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

