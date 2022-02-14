Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCBFY. UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.