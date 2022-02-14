Base Protocol (BASE) Price Down 48.9% Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $204,279.72 and $51,443.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00037337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00104822 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

