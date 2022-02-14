Firo Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00009551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and $1.97 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,901,712 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.