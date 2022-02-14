StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,052. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Maiden by 274.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maiden by 320.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maiden by 1,262.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 670,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maiden by 20,988.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 52,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.