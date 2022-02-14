StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of MHLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,052. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
