Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NTIC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

