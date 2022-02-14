Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.19. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

