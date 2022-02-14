Cabana LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $91.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

