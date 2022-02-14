Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 9.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $44,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.18. 45,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,672. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

