Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Domo comprises approximately 2.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Domo worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Domo by 145,949.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 589,636 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at about $15,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at about $12,179,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

