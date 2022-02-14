Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Organovo in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

