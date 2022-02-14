Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.50. Organovo has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Organovo in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.