Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. 4,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,576. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,949,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in CarGurus by 69.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in CarGurus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 234,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 67.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.