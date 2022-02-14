Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,941 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 173,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.41. 412,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,905,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura dropped their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

