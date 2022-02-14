Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,652. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.