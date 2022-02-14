Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 22,893 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 219,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.31. 41,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

