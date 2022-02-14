Capital International Ltd. CA Has $13.84 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,262. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day moving average of $310.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

