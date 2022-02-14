TD Securities Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday. upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

TMTNF remained flat at $$90.14 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

