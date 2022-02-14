Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,221. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.88. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $25,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

