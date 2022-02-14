QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,679. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.36.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

