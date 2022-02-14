Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,900.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $21.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,583.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,945. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,588.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,747.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

