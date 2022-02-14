Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE remained flat at $$1.11 during trading on Monday. 35,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.31.
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
