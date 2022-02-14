Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE remained flat at $$1.11 during trading on Monday. 35,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

