$43.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce sales of $43.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.80 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $179.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $188.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $191.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $225.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,007. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.