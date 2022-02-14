Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in January

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the January 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

