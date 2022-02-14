Castellan Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Castellan Group lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 178.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

LMT opened at $392.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.