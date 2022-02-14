Castellan Group Acquires 11,100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.4% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock opened at $238.94 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

