Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 47,297 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 678,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

