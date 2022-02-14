iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $268.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

