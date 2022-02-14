Capula Management Ltd Takes $1.90 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $668.28 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.79 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $670.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

