Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,562 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 21.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 205.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $36.44. 453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,424. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

