Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. Ebara has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.
About Ebara
