Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. Ebara has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

About Ebara

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

