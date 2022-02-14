Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.01. Bakkt shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 36,176 shares.
BKKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,688,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
