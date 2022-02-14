Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.16. Astra Space shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 91,858 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

