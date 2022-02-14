TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $13.14

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $13.43. TIM shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 2,446 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 378,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TIM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

