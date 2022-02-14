American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.23. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.