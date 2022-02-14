Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enel stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. 1,192,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Get Enel alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.