AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.16. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 900 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $5,347,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $5,235,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $3,167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

