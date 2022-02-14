Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $64.45

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.45, but opened at $62.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $63.71, with a volume of 12,732 shares.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

