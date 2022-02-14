Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ FORD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.77.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.34%.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
