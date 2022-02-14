Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,450,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.