StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

China Finance Online stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,469. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

