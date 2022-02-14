Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of HNRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 0.93. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
