Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Shares of HNRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 0.93. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.