StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 15,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

