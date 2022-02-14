Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 14,636 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.2% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $106,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.62. 161,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

