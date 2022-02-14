Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.43 Million

Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report $22.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.29 million to $23.78 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $44.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.41 million to $45.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $208.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. 26,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.