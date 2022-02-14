PegNet Reaches Market Capitalization of $102,293.51 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. PegNet has a market cap of $102,293.51 and $1,914.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.35 or 0.06895533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,693.38 or 0.99952014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006289 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.