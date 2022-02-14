Clough Capital Partners L P Has $1.38 Million Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 73.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 292,850 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,078,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,614. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

